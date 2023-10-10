Wales team news to face Gibraltar

Wales take on Gibraltar in an international friendly, on Wednesday 11th of October, at the Racecourse Ground, at 19:45 PM (BST).

Gibraltar have lost their last five games coming into this, whilst Wales have managed two wins, two losses and one draw in their last five.

Wales won their last international fixture, with a 2-0 win over Latvia in the Euro Qualifiers. Goals from Aaron Ramsey and David Brooks secured the victory and three points for Wales.

Gibraltar lost their last game, losing 5-0 to Greece in a Euro Qualifiers game. Goals from Dimitrios Pelkas, Konstantinos Mavropanos (x2) and Giorgos Masouras (x2).

How to watch Wales vs Gibraltar

Date: Wednesday, October 11th, 2023

Kickoff: 19:45 PM (BST)

TV Channel: Not broadcast in UK

Venue: Racecourse Ground

Team News:

Wales will be without Aaron Ramsey, Brennan Johnson and Morgan Fox who are all unavailable through injury. Charlie Savage and Owen Beck have received their first senior call ups and Luke Harris and Dylan Levitt return to the squad.

Predicted XI:

Wales: Ward, Davies, Rodon, Mepham, Williams, Ampadu, James, Roberts, Brooks, Wilson, Moore.

Gibraltar: Coleing, Britto, Mouelhi, Sergeant, Chipolina, Jolley, Ronan, Pozo, Hartman, Walker, De Barr.