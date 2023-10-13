Wales vs Croatia team news and how to watch

Wales (4th in European Qualifying Group D) take on Croatia (1st in European Qualifying Group D) on Sunday 15th of October, at the Cardiff City Stadium, at 19:45 PM (BST).

The last time these two sides faced, the sides drew 1-1 at the Poljud Stadium. Goals from Andrej Kramaric for Croatia, and Nathan Broadhead for Wales.

Wales won their last EURO qualifier, beating Latvia 2-0. Goals from Aaron Ramsey and David Brooks secured the victory and three points for Wales.

Croatia also won their last EURO qualifier, beating Armenia 1-0. The only goal of the game being scored by Andrej Kramaric in the 13th minute to win the game for Croatia.

How to watch Wales vs Croatia

Date: Sunday, October 15th, 2023

Kickoff: 19:45 PM (BST)

TV Network: Not broadcast in UK

Stream: ViaPlay

Venue: Cardiff City Stadium

Team News:

Wales will be without Aaron Ramsey, Brennan Johnson and Morgan Fox who are all unavailable through injury. Charlie Savage and Owen Beck have received their first senior call ups and Luke Harris and Dylan Levitt return to the squad.

Croatia will be without Luka Ivanusec who started the last two European Qualifiers as he is out through injury, whilst Ivan Perisic also misses out after his ACL injury that will keep him out for some time.

Predicted XI:

Wales: Ward, Davies, Lockyer, Rodon, Williams, Ampadu, J. James, Roberts, Wilson, Moore, D. James.

Croatia: Livakovic, Stanisic, Sutalo, Gvardiol, Barisic, Modric, Brozovic, Kovacic, Kramaric, Petkovic, Vlasic.