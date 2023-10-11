Fans furious at Todd Boehly over transfer policy with letter sent to Chelsea owner regarding “major worry”

Todd Boehly’s name has been widely discussed since the American entered the football world through buying Chelsea and it is in the news once again as fans of Strasbourg are furious with their club’s transfer policy.

Boehly’s BlueCo consortium purchased the French club in June, with the American having previously outlined his desire to develop a multi-club model. The Chelsea owner stated upon his arrival that he would develop Strasbourg into a top-eight team in France but things have turned sour as fans are not happy already.

Strasbourg shares resources and expertise with Chelsea, while the partnership allows the Blues to use Strasbourg to help develop players, including those from overseas who might not immediately be eligible to move straight to England.

Fans of the French club are not happy with the amount of young players being signed as they would like to see experienced stars brought in as well. The supporters are also aware that if these young players turn out to be very good, then it won’t be long before they are shipped off to Chelsea; therefore, a letter has been sent to Boehly to express their concerns.

Angry Strasbourg fans write to Chelsea owner Todd Boehly

“Following BlueCo’s purchase, the 2023 summer transfer window is our first element of analysis and our first major worry,” the letter from fan group The Fédération Supporters RCS read via the Daily Mail.

“The exclusive recruitment of very young players – not yet operational and potentially weakened by their over-exposition, combined with the absence of arrivals of more mature players, exposes the club to a sporting risk from which the owners should have better protected us.

“BlueCo’s imposition of an obligation to buy only very young hopefuls is senseless on a sporting level and the fans don’t relate to their team at the moment.

“The supporters that maintained that, since the purchase of Racing, we are only a training centre and a secondary piece in a global business, have gained credit following this transfer window, which seems far from the announced ambition.”