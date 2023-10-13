Aston Villa’s head of football research could be set to join ex global sports director Johan Lange at Tottenham, according to Tipsbladet.

It was Lange that bought Villa’s head of football research Frederik Leth to the team, back in 2020 just a few months after he himself joined Aston Villa.

Tipsbladet have stated that “nothing is certain” in regards of a move for Leth to Tottenham, due to Spurs having to find a suitable role for the Dane, as well as Villa giving permission for the move to go ahead.

Aston Villa have had a strong start to the campaign, currently sitting in 5th place on 16 points, winning five of their opening eight fixtures, drawing one and only losing two. They sit four points off of top spot, with Tottenham and Arsenal on 20 points, Manchester City in third on 18 points, and Liverpool in fourth on 17 points.

Villa will face West Ham at home after the international break in the Premier League, before travelling to the Netherlands to face AZ Alkmaar in the Europa Conference League.