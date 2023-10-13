Video: Lukebakio scores lovely goal to put Belgium ahead

Dodi Lukebakio has scored to put Belgium 1-0 up against Austria.

Both sides game into this game on 13 points in Group F, with Belgium only ahead on goal difference before tonight. However if they hold onto this lead, they will take a three point lead at the top of the group.

Lukebakio scored a great goal, skinning his man out wide, before slotting his shot into the far right corner with a sliding shot inside the box.