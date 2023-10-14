Watch: Bonaventura’s gorgeous curler marks a memorable goal for Italy on his return

Fiorentina midfielder Giacomo Bonaventura has just given Italy an important lead against Malta with a stunning goal.

Bonaventura, who had not represented Italy since the 6-0 friendly win over Moldova on October 7, 2020, was called up by Luciano Spalletti for this game and he has not disappointed.

The 36-year-old showed brilliant feet and skill as he collected the ball on the edge of the penalty box before spinning and curling one in exquisitely straight to the top right corner.

What a way to score your first goal for Italy. A moment to savour for the veteran midfielder.

Watch the goal below:

What a goal from Bonaventura to put Italy ahead of Malta 1-0pic.twitter.com/G4Ut7bwAfk — FansArena (@Fans_Arena4) October 14, 2023

GRANDE JACK! What a way to score a first international goal. Back in an Italy shirt for the first time in years, dedicated the call up to his late father, Bonaventura scores for the Azzurri for the first time aged 34 ? pic.twitter.com/9f3GyAhDQy — Adriano Del Monte (@adriandelmonte) October 14, 2023



