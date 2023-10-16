New Chelsea signing out of action until December according to latest injury update

New Chelsea signing Romeo Lavia could remain out of action until early December as the midfielder continues to recover from his ankle injury.

The Belgian star is yet to make his debut for the Blues having completed a move to Stamford Bridge from Southampton this summer as part of a £58m deal.

According to the Daily Mail, Lavia has taken a step forward in his recovery process although he is still expected to remain sidelined until late November at the earliest. This timeline is also seen as an optimistic one as Chelsea could tread cautiously and that could push his debut back until early December.

The report states that the midfielder has been able to remove the protective boot he had been wearing to support his right ankle last week and begin doing some rehab work in the pool in positive developments as he attempts to regain full fitness.

Lavia will have to fight for his place in Mauricio Pochettino’s team upon his return and if he is to break into the starting 11 this season, he will likely take Conor Gallagher’s spot in the Blues’ team – although the Englishman is a favourite of the Argentine coach

Being just 19, this season will likely be a learning one for the Belgian star, given how it has started. The former Man City star has his whole career ahead of him and is expected to have a big impact at Stamford Bridge over the coming years.