Germany team news vs Mexico

Mexico take on Germany in an international friendly, on Wednesday 18th of October, at Lincoln Financial Field, at 01:00 AM (BST).

The last time these two sides faced, Mexico beat Germany 1-0 in a World Cup group stage game in 2018. The only goal came from Hirving Lozano in the 35th minute to secure the win for Mexico.

Mexico won their last game, beating Ghana 2-0 in an international friendly. Goals from Hirving Lozano and Uriel Antuna for Mexico in the second half securing the victory.

Germany also won their last game, beating USA 3-1 in an international friendly. Goals from Ilkay Gundogan, Niclas Fullkrug and Jamal Musiala for Germany, and a goal from Christian Pulisic for USA.

How to watch Mexico vs Germany

Date: Wednesday, October 18th, 2023

Kickoff: 01:00 AM (BST)

TV Network: Not broadcast in UK

Venue: Lincoln Financial Field

Team News:

Germany will be without Manuel Neuer, Benjamin Henrichs, Matthias Ginter and Serge Gnabry through injury, whilst Timo Werner and Emre Can have been left out by Nagelsmann.

Predicted XI:

Mexico: Ochoa, Arteaga, Vasquez, Montes, Sanchez, Chavez, Alvarez, E. Sanchez, Pineda, Jimenez, Lozano.

Germany: ter Stegen, Gosens, Rudiger, Sule, Henrichs, Gundogan, Kimmich, Gnabry, Musiala, Sane, Muller.