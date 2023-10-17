Liverpool to compete with Euro giants for €25-30 million-rated midfield ace

Liverpool remain interested in signing the French midfielder Khephren Thuram.

The 22-year-old OGC Nice star was linked with the move to Liverpool during the summer transfer window but the move did not materialise back then. A report from TuttoJuve claims that the Italian giants Juventus are hoping to sign the player in January but they will face strong competition from the Reds.

Apparently, the midfielder is likely to cost between €25-30 million and both clubs have the financial resources to get the deal done. It will be interesting to see if Juventus can beat the competition from the Premier League club and sign the Frenchman.

Thuram is regarded as one of the most talented young midfielders around Europe right now and he has all the attributes to develop into a complete central midfielder. The 22-year-old is capable of operating as a central midfielder, a box-to-box midfielder as well as a defensive midfielder.

Working under a manager like Jurgen Klopp could help him improve further and fulfil his tremendous potential. The German manager has done well to nurture talented young players throughout his managerial career and he could be the ideal person to develop the Frenchman over the next few seasons.

Both Juventus and Liverpool are massive clubs and it remains to be seen where the 22-year-old ends up. He will be tempted to join both clubs if there is a concrete proposal on the table.

Liverpool will probably have more financial resources compared to Juventus and it remains to be seen whether they can secure his signature in January.