Exclusive: Man Utd incomings & contract agreements enroute; end of the line for Maguire & Martial

Manchester United will have made the headlines this week following Sheikh Jassim’s very public withdrawal from ownership negotiations.

The Red Devils have been hard at work elsewhere, however, with contractual talks ongoing and understood to be well underway when it comes to Victor Lindelof and Hannibal Mejbri, according to sources close to CaughtOffside.

Fans can expect a first round of talks to also take place with fullback Aaron Wan-Bissaka in the near future, with the club confident of reaching an agreement.

Despite rumours to the contrary, it’s understood that Christian Eriksen has no desire to depart Old Trafford.

What next for Harry Maguire and Anthony Martial?

There will, however, be other exits to keep an eye on in the coming months, with Anthony Martial attracting interest from West Ham who have already inquired about the player amid their ongoing need for striking reinforcements.

Unsurprisingly, Harry Maguire is also expected to depart the Manchester-based outfit whilst United have already come up with a shortlist of potential replacements. Goncalo Inacio, Jean-Clair Todibo and Marc Guehi are thought to be particularly well-admired by boss Erik ten Hag.

One might imagine, however, that Liverpool may have something to say in the matter should their club rivals seriously pursue the former of the trio in light of prior links.