Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali finds himself caught up in an illegal betting scandal.

The 23-year-old midfielder is currently being investigated by Italian authorities and the Italian Football Federation have sent him home amid allegations of his involvement in the betting scandal.

The midfielder will play no part in Italy’s Euro 2024 qualifier against England later today. There were rumours that he might miss games for Newcastle at the club level as well. However, a report from the Express claims that the FA and the Premier League have decided to allow the player to continue playing while the investigation continues.

However, they will be keeping tabs on the situation and monitoring the developments in Italy.

Tonali will now be available for the upcoming game against Crystal Palace. The 23-year-old has done quite well since he moved to the Premier League and he has established himself as a player for Newcastle.

The Magpies will hope that the allegations are untrue and they will not want to lose them for a considerable period of time.