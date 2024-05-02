£55m Newcastle man handed suspended two-month ban and fined thousands after breaches

Newcastle summer signing Sandro Tonali has been handed a suspended two-month ban and has been fined £20,000 after admitting to breaching the FA’s betting rules since the Magpies.

The Italian moved to St James’ Park ahead of the current season as part of a £55m deal with AC Milan. The deal was seen as a big coup for the Tyneside club but the transfer has turned out to be a disaster.

The midfielder is currently serving a 10-month ban for illegal betting imposed by the Italian FA last October. That has left Eddie Howe short in the middle of the park this season but things looked like it may get worse for Tonali.

In March, the 23-year-old was charged by the FA with 50 new allegations of betting on football matches after joining Newcastle. This had fans of the Premier League club worried that the Italian’s 10-month ban would be increased but that will not be the case.

According to the Daily Mail, it has been decided that Tonali will be free to play from August 27, with the midfielder being handed a suspended two-month ban and a £20,000 fine by the FA.

The FA have made the correct decision on Sandro Tonali’s future

This is the right decision for the FA to make as it is clear that Tonali has a gambling problem as he knew about the Italian investigation into him when placing bets at Newcastle.

The midfielder is already being punished for that and will be seeking help for his issues during the months he is out of action. It would have been harsh for the FA to add to the player’s problems but it was also something that could not go unpunished so their ruling seems fair.

The football world hopes Tonali gets better and can return to action in August with a new lease of life.