The time Sandro Tonali is set to miss after admitting to betting on AC Milan games

Newcastle could be about to receive a huge blow as it is being reported that summer signing Sandro Tonali could receive a ban of up to 12 months for his part in the gambling scandal that has recently hit Italian football.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Tonali has told prosecutors heading up an ongoing investigation into illegal gambling involving Italian football players that he placed bets on AC Milan matches whilst at the club.

It is claimed, however, that the midfielder only bet on the Rossoneri to win matches when he wasn’t involved in the matchday squad – which could constitute an act of sporting misconduct under the country’s Sports Justice Code.

The Newcastle star could receive a ban of up to three years from football, but 12 months is more likely, according to the report.

Tonali is one of three players who have been named in the investigation related to the betting scandal, which includes Aston Villa‘s Nicolo Zaniolo and Nicolo Fagioli of Juventus.

Fagioli became the first player to speak directly to prosecutors and work with the investigation after news broke last week, and on Tuesday, the 22-year-old was handed a seven-month ban from football.

The Juventus star’s ban is a significant reduction from the usual minimum sanction of three years after the player admitted his guilt and confessed to a gambling addiction.

Tonali could be the next to receive a ban and this will be a huge blow to Newcastle who spent £55m on the 23-year-old this summer.

The Magpies recruited the Italian to strengthen their squad for the Champions League’s return to St James’ Park and it looks like they will lose him before his career in England has properly taken off.