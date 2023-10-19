Barcelona to debut their most iconic shirt to date in El Clasico

FC Barcelona’s iconic blaugrana home shirt remained untouched for 110 years but, as with most things in business, the commercial aspects of having a sponsor on the front of their shirt eventually saw the Catalan giants succumb.

In a unique move back in 2006/07, the club actually paid UNICEF for the privilege of having their name on the shirt, before companies such as the Qatar Foundation, Qatar Airways and Rakuten appeared.

Since signing a deal with music streaming giants, Spotify, the club have enjoyed the opportunity of playing around with which logos can go on the shirt in place of Spotify and, to date, both Drake and Rosalia have seen their designs featured.

However, ahead of the first of this season’s El Clasico matches against top-of-the-table Real Madrid, Barca have really hit the jackpot.

For the match, which will take place at the Estadio Lluis Companys on October 28, the players will be wearing what is surely destined to become Barcelona’s most iconic shirt ever.

The club and Spotify have struck a deal with the Rolling Stones to have their iconic lips and tongue logo slap bang in the centre of the shirt.

It’s bound to become an instant classic and a collectors item for anyone who happens to be lucky enough to get their hands on one.