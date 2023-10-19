Newcastle vs Crystal Palace team news

Newcastle (8th in the Premier League) take on Crystal Palace (9th in the Premier League) on Saturday 21st of October, at St James Park, at 15:00 PM (BST).

The last time these two sides faced, the game ended a 0-0 stalemate between the two sides, in January this year.

Newcastle drew their last Premier League game, drawing 2-2 with West Ham at the London Stadium. Goals from Tomas Soucek and Mohammed Kudus for West Ham, and a brace from Alexander Isak for Newcastle.

Crystal Palace also drew their last Premier League game, in a 0-0 stalemate with Nottingham Forest at Selhurst Park.

How to watch Newcastle vs Crystal Palace

  • Date: Saturday, October 21st, 2023
  • Kickoff: 15:00 PM (BST)
  • TV Network: Not broadcast in UK
  • Venue: St James Park

Team News:

Newcastle look set to be without Joe Willock, Sven Botman and Harvey Barnes through injury, whilst Joelinton could be set for a return.

Crystal Palace will remain without Eberechi Eze, Michael Olise and Matheus Franca in attack, whilst the likes of Cheick Doucoure and Jefferson Lerma also remain doubtful for Saturday.

Predicted XI:

Newcastle: Pope, Burn, Schar, Lascelles, Trippier, Anderson, Guimaraes, Longstaff, Gordan, Isak, Almiron.

Crystal Palace: Johnstone, Mitchell, Guehi, Andersen, Clyne, Riedewald, Hughes, Schlupp, Edouard, Mateta, Ayew.

