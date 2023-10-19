Exclusive: Real Madrid likely to announce important new deal soon, says expert

Real Madrid are close to finalising a new contract for young French midfielder Eduardo Camavinga, according to journalist Jonathan Johnson in his exclusive column for the Daily Briefing.

The France international has been a key player for Real Madrid since joining from Rennes as one of the most highly-regarded young players in the world, and it still seems clear he has a very promising career ahead of him.

According to Johnson, Camavinga’s new deal should be officially announced soon and would be well deserved after his fine development in his time at the Bernabeu.

Not only has Camavinga improved as a player, he’s shown he can make a positive impact either from midfield or as a left-back for club and country, with that kind of versatility surely likely to serve him well as his career goes on.

Discussing Camavinga’s new deal and his overall progression in Madrid, Johnson said: “Eduardo Camavinga is close to signing a new contract with Real Madrid in a deal which should be officially announced quite soon. He’s certainly had an interesting development at the club since his move from Rennes in 2021.

“He joined at such a young age, but Camavinga hasn’t just been there to make up the numbers – he’s proven himself more than adept when trusted in his preferred midfield position, and he’s also developing as a left-back, which has been really intriguing. He’s been used there for Real Madrid and increasingly for France as well, because that’s an area which, within the French talent pool, there actually isn’t as much quality in the two full-back areas as there is in midfield or indeed any other position on the pitch.

“I think Camavinga has developed well in both roles, so I think it clearly points to a big future in the national team, wherever he ends up playing in the long-term.

“Camavinga’s new contract has been in the works for some time, with further details here from Fabrizio Romano, and it’s well deserved. He wasn’t a proven player yet when he joined, but he’s got a couple of titles under his belt and I think has earned himself a new deal to reflect his growing importance to the team.

“He looks completely at ease in the environment he’s in, so hopefully once this new deal is signed he can continue to focus on developing, as it seems he’s in the best place for that at this moment in time.”