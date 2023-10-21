Newcastle could hand Sandro Tonali their own ban after Palace game

Newcastle United are reportedly set to withdraw Sandro Tonali’s salary payments during his impending suspension from football.

That’s according to Saturday morning’s La Gazzetta dello Sport, who claim the Italian midfielder, who is being investigated for illegal betting activity, will have to go without pay during his ban.

Tonali, according to Capology, earns £120,000-per week at St. James’ Park.

Although the midfielder is in line to feature for the Magpies during Saturday afternoon’s Premier League game against Crystal Palace, the Italian is expected to then spend a considerable amount of time on the sidelines after recently admitting to betting on AC Milan’s game while playing for the Rossoneri.