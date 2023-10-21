West Ham United’s Aaron Cresswell could reportedly depart the club after nine years.

That’s according to Claret and Hugh, who claim the veteran full-back, who came close to joining Wolves in the summer, is set to leave the club again in the coming windows.

Out of favour under David Moyes, Cresswell, 33, has lost his place at left-back to the likes of Emerson. However, another name has now emerged as a possible replacement for the Englishman.

Chelsea’s Ian Maatsen, who spent last season on loan with Vincent Kompany’s Burnley, is thought to be a contender to sign for the Hammers, despite the Blues recently activating a one-year contract extension.

Nevertheless, with West Ham United clearly set to be on the lookout for a new full-back and Maatsen seemingly unconvinced about continuing at Stamford Bridge, Moyes could very much look to test his rivals’ resolve at the end of the season.