Archie Gray makes important decision about his career

Leeds United know that they have a real superstar in their team in young Archie Gray.

The 18-year-old has followed in the footsteps of all whites legends, Andy Gray, his father, Frank Gray, his grandfather, and great uncle, Eddie Gray. His lineage is therefore not in question.

It’s possible that he may have to be sold because of Financial Fair Play concerns should Leeds not make it straight back up to the Premier League at the first time of asking, but such a scenario will be totally out of his hands.

The decision that he can have some control over is which country he wants to play for, given the opportunity, and it appears that he’s already made it.

Both Frank and Eddie Gray were Scotland internationals, so Archie is eligible to play for Steve Clarke’s side.

However, as Football Scotland note, the teen, who was born in England and who has represented his country at every level up to U21, isn’t keen on switching his allegiance north of the border.

Archie Gray has chose to represent England instead of Scotland

Whilst that might’ve been a decision to upset the family, the report quotes Gray as saying that his father is completely happy with his son’s choice.

“My hopes are to play for England, definitely. It’s where I’m from and where I’ve grown up. I’m three quarters English, so that’s where’ I’m at,” he said.

“My dad is totally happy for whatever makes me happy, even though Eddie supports Scotland. But I’m the same as him, I’m happy as long as he’s happy.”

He’ll not make Gareth Southgate’s senior squad for the European Championship of course, but post that competition, whomever is in charge of the Three Lions could do worse than take a look.

If Gray is as fearless for the national team as he is for his club side, England would really have a gem in their ranks.

At this point he can only get better for both club and country and given how accomplished he is already, that’s a tantalising prospect for Daniel Farke and for whomever the England coach will be from next season.