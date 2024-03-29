INEOS’ links to potential new Man United manager surface

A new manager at Man United could become one of the transfer sagas of the summer, and yet there’s nothing to suggest that Erik ten Hag has any intention of leaving Old Trafford anytime soon.

The Dutchman might not have enjoyed the best season in 2023/24, particularly when compared with 2022/23, however, he is on course to lead the Red Devils to their second successive FA Cup Final, and the squad are certainly not out of it in terms of the race to finish in the Champions League places.

Ten Hag always said that when he had his first choice XI out on the pitch that they would take some stopping, and if the performance against Liverpool recently was anything to go by, his playing staff are still right behind him.

Gareth Southgate has links to Man United owners INEOS

That hasn’t stopped the rumour mill turning apace of course, with a number of names mentioned in dispatches as potential replacements.

One of those was England manager, Gareth Southgate, who refused to be drawn on the situation when questioned during a recent press conference.

He is someone that has links to INEOS, however, and that might concern ten Hag.

‘INEOS’ decision-makers definitely like and have links to Southgate — that’s no secret and there’s nothing wrong with it. They probably like a lot of coaches and managers, players and staff,’ David Ornstein wrote in a Q&A for The Athletic (subscription required).

‘Sir Dave Brailsford knows Southgate well and they’ve spent time together over the years. Ashworth, of course, worked with Southgate at the FA — but that does not automatically mean he is the top choice if a change is to be made or that he is going to be appointed there at all.’

Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Sir Dave Brailsford, as well as the wider INEOS team have had a few months now to assess the landscape at the club, and they should be in a position in the summer to make some definitive decisions on a number of outstanding issues.

Key to the football side will be a harmonious dressing room, and that’s as much to do with which manager leads out the team every week as it is with which playing staff the club decide to retain.

The remaining few weeks of the season could tell us more in terms of which way INEOS will play things, and Erik ten Hag will certainly be an interested bystander.