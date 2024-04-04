18-year-old Leeds United sensation Archie Gray is subject of a transfer move to multiple clubs ahead of the summer transfer window.

Archie Gray has been a breath of fresh air since breaking into the Leeds United squad earlier this season. Gray began the campaign as a central midfielder, showcasing dominance before displaying his versatility by transitioning to right-back under Daniel Farke, becoming a crucial figure in the squad.

The 18-year-old has accumulated 35 starts in the Championship this season, along with three appearances off the bench.

While Gray hasn’t found the net so far this season, he has provided two assists for Leeds.

Leeds United midfielder Archie Gray wanted by Bayern Munich and Real Madrid

Despite recently renewing his contract, Elland Road might be considering a new deal for Gray to acknowledge his significance to the team and the club’s future.

Reports from news outlet HITC suggest that both the Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich and La Liga champions Real Madrid have been monitoring the 18-year-old midfielder.

English teams like Liverpool, Manchester City, and Newcastle United have also shown interest in Gray.

Meanwhile, German website SportBILD also stated the teenage sensation would cost around £51.4 million. Nevertheless, HITC understand Leeds United have no intention to sell the 18-year-old.

Whether the Whites sell Gray is probably dependent on if they achieve promotion back to the Premier League. Either way, the Yorkshire outfit have a potential superstar on their hands, and with that comes big transfer fees.