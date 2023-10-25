Silver lining for Sandro Tonali regarding Newcastle star’s 10 month ban

Newcastle’s Sandro Tonali is set to be banned from football for 10 months as a result of his admittance to betting on matches but there is a silver lining for the Italian star.

The 23-year-old is one of many Italian football stars caught up in an investigation into illegal gambling and the first player given a sentence was Juventus’ Nicolò Fagioli, who has been banned from the sport for seven months.

Having admitted to betting on AC Milan and Brescia games while at both clubs, Tonali will be banned for 10 months. However, there is a silver lining for the Newcastle star as it appears he will be permitted to train with the club during his suspension, reports the Daily Mail’s Craig Hope.

Fagioli’s ban is less due to the Juve star reporting himself and it will now be interesting to see what others involved get handed out.

Being allowed to train with Newcastle is huge for Tonali as it will allow him to remain part of the squad’s achievements over the course of the season. This was not a luxury Ivan Toney was allowed as the Brentford striker couldn’t train with the Bees for the first part of his ongoing eight-month suspension.

