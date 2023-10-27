Barcelona vs Real Madrid team news

Barcelona (3rd in La Liga) take on Real Madrid (1st in La Liga) on Saturday 28th of October, at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys, at 15:15 PM (BST).

The last time these two sides faced, Real Madrid smashed Barcelona 4-0 in the 2nd leg of the Semi Final in the Copa Del Rey.

Barcelona won their previous La Liga game, beating Athletic Club 1-0. The only goal being scored by Marc Guiu to secure the victory and three points.

Real Madrid drew their last La Liga game, drawing 1-1 with Sevilla. A goal from Dani Carvajal for Real Madrid and a David Alaba own goal for Sevilla.

How to watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid

Date: Saturday, October 28th, 2023

Kickoff: 15:15 PM (BST)

TV Network: Not broadcast in UK

Stream: Viaplay

Venue: Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys

Team News:

Barcelona will be without Sergi Roberto, Jules Kounde and Pedri who are both out with injuries, whilst the likes of Joao Felix, Robert Lewandowski and Frenkie de Jong will undergo further fitness testing to determine their availability ahead of Saturday.

Real Madrid will remain without Thibaut Courtois, Eder Militao and Dani Ceballos through injury, whilst new signing Arda Guler has returned to training this week and could be in the squad.

Predicted XI:

Barcelona: ter Stegen, Balde, Martinez, Christensen, Cancelo, Gundogan, Romeu, Gavi, Lopez, Felix, Torres.

Real Madrid: Arrizabalaga, Mendy, Alaba, Rudiger, Carvajal, Tchouameni, Kroos, Valverde, Bellingham, Junior, Rodrygo.