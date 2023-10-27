Brighton team news vs Fulham

Brighton (7th in the Premier League) take on Fulham (13th in the Premier League) on Sunday, 29th of October, at the Amex Stadium, at 14:00 PM (BST).
The last time these sides faced, Fulham managed to beat Brighton 1-0 at the Amex. The only goal of the game being scored by Manor Solomon for Fulham to secure the win.
Brighton lost their previous Premier League fixture, losing 2-1 to Manchester City at the Etihad. Goals from Julian Alvarez and Erling Haaland for City, and a goal from Ansu Fati for the Seagulls.
Fulham also lost their last Premier League game, losing 2-0 to Spurs. Goals from Son Heung-min and James Maddison securing the victory and three points for Tottenham.
How to watch Brighton vs Fulham
- Date: Sunday, October 29th, 2023
- Kickoff: 14:00 PM (BST)
- TV Network: Sky Sports
- Venue: Amex Stadium
Team News:
Brighton will remain without Julio Enciso, Jakub Moder, Pervis Estupinan, Tariq Lamptey, Danny Welbeck and Solomon March who are all out through injury.
Predicted XI:
Brighton: Steele, Milner, Igor, Dunk, Veltman, Gross, Baleba, Mitoma, Pedro, Adingra, Ferguson.
Fulham: Leno, Robinson, Ream, Bassey, Castagne, Palhinha, Lukic, Willian, Pereira, Wilson, Jimenez.