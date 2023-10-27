Brighton team news vs Fulham

Brighton and Hove Albion Fulham FC
Brighton (7th in the Premier League) take on Fulham (13th in the Premier League) on Sunday, 29th of October, at the Amex Stadium, at 14:00 PM (BST).

The last time these sides faced, Fulham managed to beat Brighton 1-0 at the Amex. The only goal of the game being scored by Manor Solomon for Fulham to secure the win.

Brighton lost their previous Premier League fixture, losing 2-1 to Manchester City at the Etihad. Goals from Julian Alvarez and Erling Haaland for City, and a goal from Ansu Fati for the Seagulls.

Fulham also lost their last Premier League game, losing 2-0 to Spurs. Goals from Son Heung-min and James Maddison securing the victory and three points for Tottenham.

How to watch Brighton vs Fulham

  • Date: Sunday, October 29th, 2023
  • Kickoff: 14:00 PM (BST)
  • TV Network: Sky Sports
  • Venue: Amex Stadium

Team News:

Brighton will remain without Julio Enciso, Jakub Moder, Pervis Estupinan, Tariq Lamptey, Danny Welbeck and Solomon March who are all out through injury.

Predicted XI:

Brighton: Steele, Milner, Igor, Dunk, Veltman, Gross, Baleba, Mitoma, Pedro, Adingra, Ferguson.

Fulham: Leno, Robinson, Ream, Bassey, Castagne, Palhinha, Lukic, Willian, Pereira, Wilson, Jimenez.

