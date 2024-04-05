Potential Moyes replacement at West Ham has a release clause of just £8.6m

With just a handful of games left for West Ham this season, the club still seemingly haven’t decided on their position regarding manager, David Moyes.

The Scot appeared odds on to sign a new contract which it was believed the club had put on the table for him, but a shattering 6-0 home defeat to Arsenal – which saw thousands leave at half-time after the Hammers went 4-0 down in the opening 45 minutes – saw supporters turn against him in a big way.

Since then Moyes has remained tight-lipped on his future, with that being seen as a sign that he’ll depart the club, either on his own terms or otherwise, at the end of the 2023/24 campaign.

Moyes could be replaced by Marco Silva at West Ham

Any new managerial incumbent will need to be given time to ensure that their ideas are compatible with the squad they take over, should David Sullivan decide it’s time for a change in the dugout.

Whether the London Stadium faithful will afford them that grace period will only be seen in due course.

In any event, a manager that they’d previously been interested in – Fulham’s Marco Silva – could now be within reach.

According to The Sun, the 46-year-old Portuguese has a release clause in his contract of just £8.6m.

It’s not clear at this stage whether Silva would move on from his tenure at Craven Cottage, though he has been the subject of interest from elsewhere for some while now.

Were he to decide to broaden his horizons, Silva would need to decide whether a switch across town to West Ham represents an improvement in terms of playing staff and aspirations, regardless of his financial remuneration.

He’s shown before that the money doesn’t interest him having turned down a mega-money offer to manage in the Saudi Pro League.