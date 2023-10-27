Manchester United vs Manchester City team news

Manchester United (8th in the Premier League) take on Manchester City (2nd in the Premier League) on Sunday, 29th of October, at Old Trafford, at 15:30 PM (BST).

The last time these sides faced, Manchester City beat Manchester United 2-1 at Wembley in the FA Cup Final. Goals from Ilkay Gundogan (X2) for City, and a goal from Bruno Fernandes for United.

Manchester United won their previous Premier League game, beating Sheffield United 2-1 at Bramall Lane. Goals from Scott McTominay and Diogo Dalot for Manchester United, and a goal from Oli McBurnie for Sheffield.

Manchester City also won their last Premier League fixture, beating Brighton 2-1 at the Etihad. Goals from Julian Alvarez and Erling Haaland for City, and a goal from Ansu Fati for Brighton.

How to watch Manchester United vs Manchester City

Date: Sunday, October 29th, 2023

Kickoff: 15:30 PM (BST)

TV Network: Sky Sports

Venue: Old Trafford

Team News:

Manchester United will remain without Lisandro Martinez, Tyrell Malacia, Luke Shaw and Amad Diallo through injury, whilst there will be late fitness tests for Casemiro and Aaron Wan-Bissaka to determine their availability ahead of Sunday.

Manchester City will remain without long term absentee Kevin de Bruyne through injury, as well as Manuel Akanji who is unavailable due to suspension after picking up two yellow cards and therefore a sending off against Brighton.

Predicted XI:

Manchester United: Onana, Dalot, Maguire, Varane, Reguilon, McTominay, Casemiro, Fernandes, Rashford, Antony, Hojlund.

Manchester City: Ederson, Gvardiol, Dias, Stones, Walker, Rodri, Silva, Foden, Alvarez, Doku, Haaland.