Key Arsenal star growing frustrated with Mikel Arteta and considering January exit

Thomas Partey is believed to be unhappy at Arsenal due to his playing time and will consider leaving the North London club in January.

The midfielder played a key role in the Gunners’ title challenge last season but his influence during the current campaign has been limited.

The Ghana star has missed most of the campaign due to injury issues but started the first three games of the season when he was available.

Nevertheless, Sky Sports is reporting that Partey is growing frustrated with the limited role Mikel Arteta has given him this season and could consider an exit in January.

Thomas Partey is growing frustrated with his limited Arsenal role this season and could consider an exit in January. (Source: Sky Sports)

Partey is still out of action and won’t return for another few weeks said Arteta during his press conference on Friday.

The 30-year-old will find it hard to get into the starting team upon his return, which makes leaving in January an option.

Juventus are one team that have had a long-term interest in the Arsenal star but it remains to be seen who would make a move for the midfielder during the winter window or even if Arsenal will allow him to leave midseason.