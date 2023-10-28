More details emerge of Man United’s treatment of Jadon Sancho with latest potentially the worst

Jadon Sancho is currently an outcast at Man United and the latest details regarding how he is being treated at the Premier League giants may be the worst yet.

The Englishman is currently exiled from the Man United first team by Erik ten Hag following the pair’s falling out after the Red Devil’s defeat to Arsenal in early September and it has been widely reported that the 23-year-old will leave Old Trafford in January.

The latest regarding his situation at Carrington comes from Man United journalist Laurie Whitwell, who reports that Sancho is prohibited from using Manchester United’s first-team canteen.

Instead, his food is brought to him in a lunch box across the walkway at the club’s training facility, which seems a little harsh on the winger.

It feels like Sancho is in some sort of prison the way he has been treated since the start of last month but it could all have been avoided with a simple apology.

That never came and now the 23-year-old is certain to leave Old Trafford in January.

Borussia Dortmund and Juventus have been two clubs linked to the Man United star but Laurie Whitwell is reporting that the Saudi Arabia route is seen as the most plausible option for the player because European teams will struggle to match his wages of more than £200,000-a-week.