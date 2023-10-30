Supercomputer predicts where Man United will finish this season and it is grim reading for Ten Hag

Man United’s season hit another low on Sunday as the Red Devils were demolished by rivals Man City in their own backyard and a supercomputer has now predicted where the Red Devils will finish this season following that result.

Pep Guardiola’s side rocked up to Old Trafford and won the derby 3-0, but that could have been more as the Premier League champions dominated the second half of the clash.

This leaves United eighth in the table after 10 matches, having won five and lost five. The Manchester club are already 11 points off the top spot and eight off a top-four finish.

The supercomputer predicts that Man City will once again win the Premier League, edging out Liverpool to the title; but their Manchester rivals, Man United, will not be so successful as Erik ten Hag’s side are predicted to finish eighth this season – the same position they currently hold after ten games.