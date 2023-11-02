Frank Lampard in line for next management job despite shocking interim spell at Chelsea

Frank Lampard is reportedly in line to return to professional management less than 12 months after his disappointing spell as Chelsea’s interim boss.

That’s according to recent reports which claim the former England international is a candidate to succeed Nigel Pearson at Bristol City.

Pearson was sacked from his role as manager just five days ago, and although several names are thought to be in the running to take the job on, Lampard, who won just one out of 11 games while in temporary charge of Chelsea following Graham Potter’s sacking, is among the favourites.

The Robins have had a poor start to the season winning just five of their first 14 Championship games.