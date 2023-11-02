Frank Lampard in line for next management job despite shocking interim spell at Chelsea

Posted by

Frank Lampard is reportedly in line to return to professional management less than 12 months after his disappointing spell as Chelsea’s interim boss.

That’s according to recent reports which claim the former England international is a candidate to succeed Nigel Pearson at Bristol City.

More Stories / Latest News
Gary Neville questions two expensive Manchester United signings under Erik ten Hag
Chelsea register interest in signing French star who’s open to Premier League transfer
Gabby Agbonlahor says Liverpool star leaving in summer is ‘inevitable’

Pearson was sacked from his role as manager just five days ago, and although several names are thought to be in the running to take the job on, Lampard, who won just one out of 11 games while in temporary charge of Chelsea following Graham Potter’s sacking, is among the favourites.

The Robins have had a poor start to the season winning just five of their first 14 Championship games.

More Stories Frank Lampard

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.