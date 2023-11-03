Leeds United are reportedly interested in signing AFC Wimbledon forward Ali Al-Hamadi.

That is according to South London Press journalist Edmund Brack, who claims Leeds United are monitoring the young striker ahead of a potential transfer.

Should Leeds make a formal approach, Wimbledon are thought to be willing to listen to offers in excess of £1 million, and that would be a record fee for the League Two club.

Since joining Wimbledon nearly one year ago, Al-Hamadi, who has two years left on his deal, has directly contributed to 20 goals in 35 games in all competitions.