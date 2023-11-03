Leeds United aiming to sign goal-machine in record-breaking deal

Posted by

Leeds United are reportedly interested in signing AFC Wimbledon forward Ali Al-Hamadi.

That is according to South London Press journalist Edmund Brack, who claims Leeds United are monitoring the young striker ahead of a potential transfer.

More Stories / Latest News
Simon Jordan claims Newcastle man’s days are numbered
Wydad Casablanca player Oussama Falouh passes away after car crash
Alan Hutton urges Unai Emery to drop summer signing for Forest clash

Should Leeds make a formal approach, Wimbledon are thought to be willing to listen to offers in excess of £1 million, and that would be a record fee for the League Two club.

Since joining Wimbledon nearly one year ago, Al-Hamadi, who has two years left on his deal, has directly contributed to 20 goals in 35 games in all competitions.

More Stories Ali Al-Hamadi

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.