24-year-old admits he dreams about playing for West Ham

Despite being with the club for eight years, West Ham goalkeeper Nathan Trott has managed just one senior appearance.

The Hammers’ shot-stopper, who is spending this season out on loan with Danish side Vejle BK, has admitted his dream, despite struggling to break into David Moyes’ first team, is still to become the Hammers’ number one.

“The season is still young, and a lot can happen this summer,” the 24-year-old keeper said in a recent interview.

“I’m just trying to focus on Vejle and I’m very happy here. I enjoy playing football here and I enjoy the time with my teammates and the coaches.

“It has always been my goal to play for West Ham. I’ve been playing there since I was a kid. So that’s my dream, but I don’t know what might happen this summer. So I just have to focus on Vejle, and that’s what I’m doing.”

During his days in the Hammers’ youth academy set-up, Trott, who will be a free agent at the end of the season, kept 17 clean sheets in 63 games in all competitions.