Club could be forced to sell striker to Leeds in January

Leeds United are reportedly among the clubs eyeing up the potential transfer of Barnsley forward Fabio Jalo this January.

The talented 17-year-old has really caught the eye in League One in recent times, and it seems he’s attracting interest from a host of clubs as we edge closer to winter.

According to Team Talk, Leeds are one of the names in the frame, along with Premier League sides Everton, Brighton and Fulham.

Leeds would do well to try to win the race for the Portuguese wonderkid, as they could perhaps be more likely to be able to offer him regular playing time straight away.

Leeds are chasing promotion from the Championship this season, and Jalo looks like he’d do well to test himself at that level before moving to a Premier League club.