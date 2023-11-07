Club could be forced to sell striker to Leeds in January

Leeds United FC
Posted by

Leeds United are reportedly among the clubs eyeing up the potential transfer of Barnsley forward Fabio Jalo this January.

The talented 17-year-old has really caught the eye in League One in recent times, and it seems he’s attracting interest from a host of clubs as we edge closer to winter.

According to Team Talk, Leeds are one of the names in the frame, along with Premier League sides Everton, Brighton and Fulham.

More Stories / Latest News
Former Aston Villa legend bites back at Dion Dublin after “absolutely ridiculous” comment
Former Tottenham star questions risky Ange Postecoglou tactics as Spurs leak goals against Chelsea
Manchester United duo’s jobs at risk following Sir Jim Ratcliffe talks with Joel Glazer

Leeds would do well to try to win the race for the Portuguese wonderkid, as they could perhaps be more likely to be able to offer him regular playing time straight away.

Leeds are chasing promotion from the Championship this season, and Jalo looks like he’d do well to test himself at that level before moving to a Premier League club.

More Stories Fabio Jalo

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.