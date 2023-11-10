Barnsley attacker Fabio Jalo has been linked with a move away from the club in recent months.

A number of English clubs have been linked with the 17-year-old attacker, including Leeds United.

The Championship club will face competition from Premier League outfits, Brighton, Everton, and Fulham for the player.

Reacting to the rumours, Fabrizio Romano has now heaped praise on the 17-year-old, but he is unsure of any concrete interest in the player. Romano claims that there have been links with Leeds United and a few Premier League clubs, but there have not been any concrete or advanced negotiations with the player or the club. However, Romano claims that there could be approaches between December and January.

He said: “A good talent, still only 17 years old, impressing at Barnsley this season. There have been links with Leeds United and some Premier League clubs, but honestly I’m not aware of any concrete or advanced negotiations so far – just normal scouting. “I expect that to be decided in a more clear way between December and January.”

Fabio Jalo moved to England from Benfica back in 2019 and the winger has impressed with his performances for Barnsley. He is rated highly in English football and he has a big future ahead of him. The opportunity to join a club like Leeds could be an attractive proposition for him, and it remains to be seen whether the Whites decide to make a move for him in January.