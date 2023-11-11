Palace ace Marc Guehi will be one to watch in 2024 says Romano

Crystal Palace will have been delighted to have tied down Eberechi Eze to a new contract after doing so with Michael Olise, and the Eagles now need to concentrate on getting Marc Guehi to do the same.

The England international defender appears to be coveted by a number of clubs, however, Palace chairman, Steve Parish, is doing his level best to really help build something special at Selhurst Park.

The south Londoners have some of the brightest young English talents in their squad, and whilst Roy Hodgson is still doing a remarkable job as manager, assuming this is his last season in football, whomever Parish brings in for 2024/25 could have an effect on the playing staff.

After all, it’s clear Palace don’t want to lose Guehi.

‘Guehi has always been appreciated by many top English clubs,’ CaughtOffside columnist, Fabrizio Romano, wrote in his exclusive Daily Briefing.

‘No concrete bids or talks are taking place at the moment, he’s a key player for Palace and of course they want to keep him.

‘It’s quiet now around Guehi, but with many PL clubs looking for a new centre-back, he could be a name to watch in 2024.’

Having so many homegrown players in their first-team squad and starting XI does Palace great credit.

Not only does it mean that they have a strong English core, but it offers those youngsters coming through at Palace’s academy a genuine belief that if they’re able to hit the heights required, that Crystal Palace will give them a crack at the big time.

That motivating factor will be a God send for Parish and his board, who appear keen to continue with the current business and playing status quo in the hope that the Eagles soar in the not too distant future.