Alan Shearer has praised the significant impact of James Ward-Prowse since joining West Ham United.

Shearer, speaking on BBC’s Match of the Day 2, hailed Ward-Prowse as one of the best set-piece takers in the world. Ward-Prowse provided two assists for the Hammers against Nottingham Forest, playing a key role in a late comeback for West Ham on Sunday.

Shearer described Ward-Prowse’s deliveries as a nightmare for defenders and suggested he’s been the best in the business for a considerable time.

He said: “James Ward-Prowse is world class. He is the best around and has been for a long time. Two assists today, he’s got nine all season in all comps, more than any other Premier League player, it’s a nightmare for defenders.”[BBC]

The Englishman is averaging 2.5 key passes per game, per FBref, which currently ranks him in the top five in the Premier League, alongside Bukayo Saka and even outperforming Mohamed Salah.

Comparisons to David Beckham are often made when discussing the £30 million midfielder, and there’s an ongoing debate about whether Gareth Southgate’s England team is missing out on a valuable asset.

West Ham is performing well in Europe and currently sits 9th in the Premier League. Despite this, there’s a sense that the team is just a couple of defeats away from a minor crisis. However, with James Ward-Prowse in the squad, David Moyes can have confidence that West Ham has the potential to achieve significant success this season. Ward-Prowse’s impact on set pieces and overall play has provided a valuable boost to the team.