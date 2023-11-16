Pundit believes the red side of Manchester is still bigger

talkSPORT pundit Simon Jordan has said Manchester City are not the biggest Premier League club off the field, despite their colossal revenue this year.

After praising the financial aspects of Manchester City’s revenue over the past year, Jordan went on to say he would be “willing to wager you that if Manchester United won the treble, their results would be bigger”.

He claimed that their “reach and global pull” is superior to the blue side of Manchester, before suggesting if Manchester United had won the treble last season “they would get a billion”.

? “If #MUFC won the treble, their results would be bigger. They would get a billion!” ? “A Goliath beats all competition..” Simon Jordan insists #MCFC aren’t the biggest #PL club off the field, despite £713m revenue. pic.twitter.com/MJNMQNjAef — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) November 16, 2023

The two Manchester sides recently faced each other, with City coming out on top winning the game 3-0. Goals from Erling Haaland (x2) and Phil Foden securing that victory.

Manchester United currently sit 6th in the Premier League on 21 points, seven points behind 1st placed rivals Manchester City.

The Red Devils have won seven games, and lost five of their opening 12, only scoring 13 goals, and conceding 16. Whereas City have won nine, drawn one and lost two of their opening 12 games, scoring 32 goals and conceding 12.

Manchester City are looking to add their fourth Premier League title in a row to their trophy cabinet, and make it eight Premier League titles in total compared to United’s 13 Premier League titles.