Video: Gibraltar heading for another heavy defeat as Netherlands hit two in first 23 minutes

After 23 minutes of their match against the Netherlands, Gibraltar were already staring another heavy defeat in the face.

A 14-0 hammering against France will have hurt badly, so playing against another accomplished European side in the Dutch isn’t what Gibraltar needed in their very next game.

Calvin Stengs opened the scoring for the Netherlands with a simple finish, before a towering header from Mats Wieffer made the game safe with less than half hour played.

Pictures from DAZN and NOS Sport

