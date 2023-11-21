Video: Gibraltar heading for another heavy defeat as Netherlands hit two in first 23 minutes

After 23 minutes of their match against the Netherlands, Gibraltar were already staring another heavy defeat in the face.

A 14-0 hammering against France will have hurt badly, so playing against another accomplished European side in the Dutch isn’t what Gibraltar needed in their very next game.

Calvin Stengs opened the scoring for the Netherlands with a simple finish, before a towering header from Mats Wieffer made the game safe with less than half hour played.

??| GOAL: The Netherlands lead! Stengs scores!! Gibraltar 0-1 the Netherlands. pic.twitter.com/A8s3VVmvhb — TTS. (@TransferSector) November 21, 2023

Hij zit! Veerman zet goed door en behoudt bovendien het overzicht. Hij bedient Stengs, die in een keer raak schiet: 0-1. Het is de eerste goal van Stengs als international ?? Kijk live mee ? https://t.co/81TT8nryP7#GIBNED pic.twitter.com/reZV5NlpLN — NOS Sport (@NOSsport) November 21, 2023

??| GOAL: Mats Wieffer makes it two! Gibraltar 0-2 Netherlands. pic.twitter.com/I76ZUl83yD — TTS. (@TransferSector) November 21, 2023

Ook Wieffer maakt zijn eerste treffer voor Oranje. Uit een corner knikt hij keihard binnen ? Gibraltar – Nederland: 0-2 Kijk live mee ? https://t.co/81TT8nryP7#GIBNED pic.twitter.com/OZUlaVz0xb — NOS Sport (@NOSsport) November 21, 2023

