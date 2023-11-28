Video: Mbappe equalises in final minute from the spot against Newcastle

Kylian Mbappe equalised in the final minute of the game, to snatch a point against Newcastle, the game ending 1-1.

The Frenchman calmly stepped up to take the penalty in the final minute, stuttering his run before putting it in the far right corner with power.

Mbappe has scored 16 goals in 16 games this season for PSG in all competitions, including two goals in the Champions League so far.

