Video: Cody Gakpo extends Liverpool’s lead with back post finish

Liverpool currently lead LASK 2-0 thanks to a back post finish from forward Cody Gakpo.

A win for Jurgen Klopp’s side at Anfield will seal their progression into the next round of the competition.

They now have one foot in the door after Diaz put them one goal to the good thanks to a spectacular header after just 12 minutes.

Then just moments later, Gakpo doubled his side’s lead with a simple finish after some good play from Mo Salah.