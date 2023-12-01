Goals have been far from forthcoming for Manchester United this term.

In fact, the Red Devils have the joint-second fewest tally of goals (16) of the top 15 teams in the Premier League behind Crystal Palace and Fulham (13).

Despite the club’s urgent need for goals, however, Christian Falk’s latest report suggests that Erik ten Hag’s men are unlikely to recruit ex-Chelsea man Timo Werner to fix that issue.

“Neither management nor the club have heard anything about United’s reported interest in Timo Werner,” the Bundesliga journalist wrote in his exclusive column for CaughtOffside.

“Werner also had bad experiences at Chelsea FC in England.

“The player is considered very sensitive. He is currently having problems at Leipzig, but first wants to regain his self-confidence.

“He doesn’t feel ready to move to England at the moment. Newcastle were actually already interested, but that won’t happen this winter either.”

This concerning development is surely due in no small part to star man Marcus Rashford’s supply drying up swiftly this term.

Is Timo Werner the answer to Man Utd’s goal struggles?

The England international has only registered two goals in 17 appearances this season – at the same stage in 2022/23, he had tucked away seven efforts.

United’s deficiencies up top couldn’t be better highlighted by the rather troubling reality that three of the club’s top five scorers this year have been midfielders (Bruno Fernandes, Casemiro and Scott McTominay).

With only two goals scored in 13 games, however, you couldn’t begrudge a few raised brows amongst the Old Trafford faithful over the idea of employing a failed Premier League attacker to bring in the goals.