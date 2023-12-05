Bayern Munich will reportedly face competition for the transfer of Fulham midfielder Joao Palhinha this January from unnamed clubs in the Premier League.

Palhinha has shone at Craven Cottage in recent times and it seems clear he could be a key player for one of England’s top six sides or other elite teams from around Europe.

According to the Telegraph, Bayern can now expect Premier League competition for Palhinha’s signature after they came so close to signing him during the summer, though it’s not clear which specific teams could be in the race.

Back in the summer, Football Insider named Liverpool as one of the teams interested in the Portugal international, though they have since strengthened their midfield a lot.

The Reds signed Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Ryan Gravenberch and Wataru Endo to replace the departing Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, James Milner and Naby Keita.

It may be that they would still like one more new signing in that position, but Fulham would surely rather let Palhinha to abroad to someone like Bayern than to strengthen a Premier League rival.