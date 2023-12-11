Hoffenheim striker Maximilian Beier has been linked with a move away from the Bundesliga.

According to journalist Florian Plettenberg, Liverpool are keen on signing the 21-year-old and he is expected to leave Hoffenheim in the summer.

The striker has a €30 million release clause in his contract and he could prove to be a solid, long-term addition to the Liverpool attack. Liverpool could certainly use another striker in their ranks and the 21-year-old is an immense talent with a big future ahead of him.

Jurgen Klopp could groom him into a top-class goalscorer for the Reds. The striker has six goals and four assists to his name in the Bundesliga this season. His numbers are likely to improve when he is playing at a bigger club with better players around him.

Apparently, a number of clubs from England have enquired about the striker and it remains to be seen whether they decide to follow up on their interest with a concrete proposal to sign the player.

?Maximilian Beier, 6 goals and 4 assists this Bundesliga season / @tsghoffenheim. ?? Release clause of around €30m in summer

?? Many top clubs from ??????? inquired about him and are informed about contractual details

?? Liverpool is interested / #LFC Current trend: The 21 y/o… pic.twitter.com/NIsdLXZh4O — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) December 10, 2023

Maximilian Beier is hoping to cement his place in the German national team ahead of the Euro 2024 and it will be interesting to see if he can continue his impressive run of form in the coming months as well.

Liverpool certainly have the financial resources to pay the reported €30 million asking price and the fee could prove to be a bargain in the long run if the 21-year-old striker manages to fulfil his potential at Anfield.