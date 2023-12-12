Chelsea scout Osimhen alternative, Arsenal transfer battle for wonderkid, Liverpool eye Bundesliga talent & more

This article was originally published on Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing, a subscription service. If you would like to receive Fabrizio Romano’s exclusive articles via email ahead of publication on caughtoffside.com, please sign-up for the service here: thedailybriefing.io

Pochettino’s Chelsea future plus potential striker solutions

It’s important to keep a close eye on Chelsea, because obviously the situation at the moment is not acceptable – this is the feeling of all those at the club. Mauricio Pochettino, the coaching staff, the owners, the directors – they all know things can’t continue as they are.

Still, I can confirm the same as before – Chelsea are still backing Pochettino, still trusting Pochettino, and still supporting Pochettino. They will have internal talks about solutions to these problems, but at the moment they are not talking to any other managers.

This is a long-term project with a lot of young players, and there have been a lot of big changes at the club in the last year, but of course Chelsea know they can’t lose games in this way, and that is why there is disappointment at the club, including from Pochettino of course. Yes, it’s a long-term project but they all want to see different results, so internal discussions are taking place to change the situation, and they’re working together with Pochettino to improve things, because Chelsea cannot continue at this level.

For January, there will be a focus on outgoings because Chelsea don’t want the squad to be too big, as it was one year ago. They want new signings, but it’s also important to get rid of players. Trevoh Chalobah, for example, is expected to leave the club, and let’s see what happens with Armando Broja, as there is interest in the Albanian striker.

In general, I’d expect Chelsea to complete two or three signings in the January transfer window, let’s see what happens in terms of opportunities, as it could end up being slightly more or slightly less, but the plan internally as of now is to try for two or three signings. Pochettino will be involved in the decisions as Chelsea are still trusting him.

In terms of names Chelsea could sign, I’m aware there have been links with Viktor Gyokeres, who has been excellent for Sporting Lisbon this season. As far as I understand for the moment it’s just normal scouting activity for one of the most talented strikers around Europe. There’s nothing concrete so far, also because he’s key player for Sporting – but many clubs are tracking him for 2024.

Another striker in fine form is Romelu Lukaku, who is of course on loan from Chelsea at Roma. Some fans have been asking me if Chelsea could decide to keep Lukaku if he keeps performing at such a high level, but at this current stage there’s nothing to report on that. There are no plans to keep Lukaku, but in general Chelsea are not even thinking that far ahead – their focus is on present situation and not on Lukaku situation, as that will be discussed in June.

What next for Man Utd ahead of crucial Bayern clash?

It’s a hugely important night for Manchester United tonight as they take on Bayern Munich at Old Trafford, with one final chance to save their Champions League season, though even a win might not be enough for them to go through.

Jamal Musiala spoke before the game of his excitement at playing at this stadium, so I think we can expect a strong line up from Bayern and I’m sure they will play a serious game. I don’t know the specifics of the line up Thomas Tuchel will go for, but I see Bayern doing their job, so it’s not going to be easy for Man United. Playing at home in front of their fans at Old Trafford can be a factor but it’s not going to be enough – they need to improve and produce a top performance because Bayern won’t give anything away.

I’m aware there has been some strong criticism of this team after the defeat to Bournemouth, with former Man Utd captain Roy Keane even suggesting he’d get rid of as many as ten players from this current squad.

I’m not sure I’d go that far! I think they should just decide internally which players they do not trust and try to get rid of them in clear way. Then I think this squad remains very good, very competitive, with perhaps just one or two more additions needed. I think it’s also important for them to discuss internally about what’s happening with injuries because there have been too many for them so far this season and that’s key factor.

Gui Ruck being tracked by Real Madrid and other top clubs

The latest top Brazilian talent to keep an eye on is Gui Ruck – he’s already playing in Europe with Real Valladolid, Ronaldo’s team in Spain. He’s out of contract in 2024 so he’ll be one to watch on the market, as he’s considered one of the best young talents at the moment. Born in 2009, he’s still only a kid, but he looks a real wonderkid because clubs are already tracking him and following him.

One club I’m aware of is Real Madrid – they’ve been sending their scouts to monitor him, they’ve been tracking him and keeping an eye on his progress. There is also interest from Paris Saint-Germain and the City Group, they’ve also been sending people to keep an eye on him.

It’s seen as a big opportunity to sign one of the world’s best young talents in 2024, so it’s not surprising Real Madrid, who have signed so many top Brazilian talents in recent years, are keeping an eye on the situation and hoping to sign him on a free transfer.

It’s not something imminent that will be decided now, but Real Madrid, alongside PSG and the City Group, are keeping a close eye on this boy Gui Ruck.

In other news…

Ethan Nwaneri – This Arsenal wonderkid could be involved in today’s game at PSV after scoring five goals in one game in the FA Youth Cup. There was interest from basically from all English top clubs during the summer, they were all ready to sign Nwaneri if he was not going to sign new deal. But in the end Arsenal’s strategy was perfect and the boy only wanted to stay. I think being with the first-team squad will help him a lot now, while a loan could be considered next season.

Max Beier – Despite stories in the German press about Liverpool eyeing Max Beier, I’m not aware of negotiations at this stage. Liverpool are always very attentive to the German market, so for sure they’re scouting a lot of players, but this is still nothing advanced or concrete. Beier is very good player and many clubs are keeping a close eye on him.