Roy Keane names ten Manchester United players who should be axed by the club

Manchester United legend Roy Keane has named an astonishing ten players he would get rid of if he was Erik ten Hag.

The Red Devils were embarrassed in the Premier League yesterday as they lost 3-0 at home to Bournemouth – a huge disappointment, especially given that it came just a few days after the team seemed to have turned a corner with a 2-1 win at home to Chelsea.

Keane is clearly far from impressed with a large number of the players in this squad, as he responded to questions from his old Man Utd teammate Gary Neville on the Stick To Football podcast.

Neville listed players and asked Keane to give a quick-fire response as to whether he would keep them or let them go, and he responded ‘ditch’ to ten first-team players.

The names Keane said he’d get rid of were Anthony Martial, Antony, Jadon Sancho, Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof, Jonny Evans, Diogo Dalot, Christian Eriksen, Raphael Varane and Sofyan Amrabat.

MUFC fans will surely agree with most of the names on that list, though some might be willing to give a bit more time to young players like Antony and Dalot, while Amrabat is only at the club on loan and hasn’t had much time to settle in yet.

Still, there can be no doubt that it’s time to shift under-performers like Martial and Sancho in particular.