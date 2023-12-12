Exclusive: Liverpool very attentive to German market, says transfer expert

Liverpool are always attentive to the German market, according to Fabrizio Romano as he addressed recent transfer rumours linking the Reds with Hoffenheim talent Maximilian Beier.

The talented 21-year-old forward has impressed in the Bundesliga and Romano now says a number of top clubs are scouting him, even if there’s nothing specifically concrete happening with Liverpool at the moment.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his Daily Briefing column, Romano suggested Liverpool may well have come across Beier as one to watch due to their knowledge of the German market.

“Max Beier – Despite stories in the German press about Liverpool eyeing Max Beier, I’m not aware of negotiations at this stage,” Romano said.

“Liverpool are always very attentive to the German market, so for sure they’re scouting a lot of players, but this is still nothing advanced or concrete. Beier is very good player and many clubs are keeping a close eye on him.”

Beier looks like a player with a big future in the game and it will be interesting to see where he ends up next, though it seems a bit premature to be talking him up as a top target for Jurgen Klopp and co.

LFC had a busy summer strengthening their midfield after a number of departures, and it will be interesting to see what position they prioritise next for their squad.