Arsenal have reportedly turned their attention to Joao Palhinha.

That’s according to a recent report from Football Transfers, who claims Mikel Arteta has included the Fulham midfielder on his shortlist ahead of the January transfer window.

On the lookout for a new defensively-minded midfielder to help bolster the Gunners’ title charge, Arteta is keen to find a new partner for Declan Rice.

And although Aston Villa’s Douglas Luiz is the Spaniard’s first choice, upon discovering the Villains have placed a mammoth £110 million price tag on the Brazilian, attention has understandably shifted.

Unlikely to want to part with Palhinha, 28, following what has been another impressive run of form, Fulham will do all they can to keep hold of the Portuguese midfielder during the mid-season window.

However, Arsenal, as well as Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich, who have a long-standing interest in the 28-year-old, are set to test the Cottagers’ resolve.

Having witnessed the midfielder recently pen a new deal that will keep him at Craven Cottage until at least 2028, Marco Silva is in no immediate danger of losing arguably his best player, and both Arsenal and Bayern will know this, so although Palhinha is not expected to cost as much as Luiz, Fulham will know they’re still in a strong position to demand a high fee.