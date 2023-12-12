Leicester enquire about signing Dutch 21-year-old for bargain price

Leicester City are believed to be one of several teams interested in signing Hoffenheim defender Melayro Bogarde next summer.

The 21-year-old has struggled to get into the Bundesliga club’s first team ever since making the move from Feyenoord as a youth player in 2018 and has been playing with the German club’s U21 side this season, which has led the player to decide to leave next summer.

The defender has no future at Hoffenheim and can leave for free in 2024 when his contract expires.

Foreign clubs will be able to start talks with the player in January and one of the interested parties is Leicester City.

According to Voetbal Primeur, Leicester and Bologna are the two main clubs that want to sign Bogarde, while there are others from the Eredivisie showing interest.

This is a risk-free deal given the fact that the defender is free and being so young, there is a lot of potential in it. There is a lot of competition for his signature but if Leicester can land the centre-back, he could be a great option for Enzo Maresca in the future.