Juventus defender Andrea Cambiaso has been linked with a move to the Premier League.

A report from Tutto Juve claims that Newcastle United and Aston Villa are keen on signing the 23-year-old left back and it remains to be seen whether they decide to make a move for him in the coming months.

The 23-year-old left-back is highly rated in Italy and he has a bright future ahead of him. He could develop into a quality player for the two Premier League clubs with the right coaching and guidance.

Newcastle used Dan Burn as the left-back quite often last season and they could certainly use a specialist option in that department. Cambiaso would be a long-term investment for them and he could sort out their left-back position for the foreseeable future.

Meanwhile, Aston Villa have Lucas Digne and Alex Moreno at their disposal. However, both players have been linked with a move away from the West Midlands club and they will need to bring in a quality replacement.

If the two clubs can secure an agreement with Juventus for a reasonable fee, Cambiaso would be a solid addition for them. He is only 23 and he will only improve with coaching and experience.

The transfer could look like a major bargain in the long run if he manages to make an immediate impact in the Premier League.

The 23-year-old has immense potential and it will be interesting to see whether Juventus are prepared to sell a quality prospect like him.