Tottenham linked with a move for 23-year-old Serie A utility man

Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with a move for the Italian left-back Andrea Cambiaso.

The 23-year-old has impressed with his performances for Bologna and Juventus in recent months. He could prove to be a quality long-term acquisition for the north London club.

A report from Calciomercato claims that a number of clubs are taking note of his performances and it will be interesting to see if the Turin giants are prepared to sell him in the coming months.

Apparently, AC Milan and Fiorentina are keeping tabs on the defender as well.

Tottenham already have Destiny Udogie and Ben Davies at their disposal. It would be quite surprising if they decided to invest in another left-back.

The 23-year-old is capable of operating as a left-sided winger as well. He will want to play regularly at this stage of his career and Tottenham are unlikely to be able to provide him with that opportunity.

Udogie has been outstanding for Tottenham this season and he is the undisputed starter for the north London club right now. It seems highly unlikely that Ange Postecoglou will drop him from the starting lineup and sign another left-back, especially when he is performing at a high level.

There is no doubt that he is a prodigious talent with a big future ahead of him and Tottenham are probably keeping tabs on his development. It is fair to assume that a move in the near future is unlikely.

If Spurs decide to sell Ben Davies in the near future, they could look to bring in a quality replacement and a move for Cambiaso would make sense then.